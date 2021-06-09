Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.22. 45,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,762,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $42,860,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after purchasing an additional 644,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

