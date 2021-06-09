agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 57,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 475,667 shares.The stock last traded at $36.88 and had previously closed at $36.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

agilon health Company Profile (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

