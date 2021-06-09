Aeron (ARNX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $159,387.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $42,198.04 and approximately $159,387.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 94.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.27 or 0.00907596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.85 or 0.08935772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00049206 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.