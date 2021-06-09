Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ANNSF stock remained flat at $$169.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $182.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.96.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

