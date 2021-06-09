Advisory Research Inc. Sells 6,281 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,983. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. Research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

