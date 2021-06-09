Advisory Research Inc. Sells 26,155 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,155 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 72,016 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,974,000 after acquiring an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PGTI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. 464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,494. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

