Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 696,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLA. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:STLA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,978. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 141.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.3813 dividend. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

