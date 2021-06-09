Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,832 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,666 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,711,000 after purchasing an additional 135,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,589 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,970,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMO stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. 6,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,865. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

