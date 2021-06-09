Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE INT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. 929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ira M. Birns acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,062.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,687. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

