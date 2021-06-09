Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in KLA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in KLA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 123.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

