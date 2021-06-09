Advisory Research Inc. Buys 18,542 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the quarter. ChampionX accounts for 1.3% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of ChampionX worth $18,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ChampionX by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in ChampionX by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 51,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in ChampionX by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 542,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 167,046 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. 4,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,647. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

