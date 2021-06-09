Advisory Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 366,552 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 366,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 912,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 699,911 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,782 shares of company stock worth $913,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.81. 5,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

