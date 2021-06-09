Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 230,231 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,231 shares during the quarter. Accel Entertainment accounts for about 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 645,504 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 113.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 40.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 27.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $155,269.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,212,206 shares in the company, valued at $46,460,632.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at $46,996,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,714,373 over the last 90 days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. 39 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,847. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

