Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 49.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,621,000 after buying an additional 307,574 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,709,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after buying an additional 85,499 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,077,000. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,053,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18.

