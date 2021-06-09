Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $127.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.