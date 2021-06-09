Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,441,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after acquiring an additional 167,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,276 shares of company stock worth $17,540,631. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Shares of NTRS opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

