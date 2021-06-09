Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 655 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,799,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $259.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.88.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

