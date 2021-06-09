Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of BRP opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

