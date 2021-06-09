Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 594 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 229.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,817 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $169.50 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.17 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $1,004,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,999.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,527 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,359 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

