ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Trading Down 0.7%

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 11,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.04.

Get ADVANZ PHARMA alerts:

ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter.

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited, a pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products worldwide. The company operates through two segments: ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. Its ADVANZ PHARMA International segment offers a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for ADVANZ PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVANZ PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.