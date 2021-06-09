Advance Auto Parts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 6,293 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 987% compared to the typical daily volume of 579 put options.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $197.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $130.33 and a 52-week high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $170,946,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

