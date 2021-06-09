Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

ADBE stock opened at $509.20 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.37 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $498.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

