Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Reduces Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems accounts for about 7.8% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned about 0.12% of Elbit Systems worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $130.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,142. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.84. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.24.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.