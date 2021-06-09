Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.53

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 2082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGRO. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

