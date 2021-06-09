Adams Wealth Management Sells 1,076 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for 0.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,683 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,318 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,151,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,279 shares of company stock worth $19,293,170 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.75.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.96.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

