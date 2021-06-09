Adams Wealth Management Has $446,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in The AES were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth $86,850,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in The AES by 919.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

The AES stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,943. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.57. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

