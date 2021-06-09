Adams Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.56 on Wednesday, reaching $236.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,447. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.52. The stock has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

