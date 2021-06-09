Adams Wealth Management Acquires 600 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 1,298,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,231. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

