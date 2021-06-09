ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.46 million.

NASDAQ ACVA traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,046. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

