Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives $26.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of AFIB stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 148,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,696. The company has a market capitalization of $476.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $11,320,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $6,451,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 550.8% during the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 460,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 390,015 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 50.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 303,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 265,946 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

