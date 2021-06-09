Acerinox’s (ANIOY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Acerinox stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.33 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

