AceD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $510.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, AceD has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $122,503.84 and approximately $510.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 122.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.