ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $886.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.22. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

