Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.
Shares of NYSE:ACEL remained flat at $$12.97 during trading on Wednesday. 463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,847. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -99.76 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,996,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,117.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,373 in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
