Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL remained flat at $$12.97 during trading on Wednesday. 463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,847. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -99.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,996,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,117.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,373 in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

