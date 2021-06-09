Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,144 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $85,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

Shares of HCA opened at $209.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

