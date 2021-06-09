Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 451,346 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 673.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,399 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,346 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $69,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

