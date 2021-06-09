Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,400 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $39,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $354.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $357.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $126,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,640.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,037 shares of company stock valued at $27,096,803. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

