Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 496,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,405,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Ferguson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $132,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of FERG opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $141.71.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

