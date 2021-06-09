Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $75.10 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 967,231 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $75,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.