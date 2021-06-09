Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $34.88 Million Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102,814 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.19% of MarineMax worth $34,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,722 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,978 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.81.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZO. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

