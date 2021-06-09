Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 45,762 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 610,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,762 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $32,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kforce by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $667,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,793 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

