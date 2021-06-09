Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Acadia Realty Trust traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 1105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AKR. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,523 shares of company stock valued at $220,608. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 377.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

