Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ASO opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.