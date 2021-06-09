AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,198.00

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,198 ($28.72) and traded as high as GBX 2,200 ($28.74). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,200 ($28.74), with a volume of 11,685 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £497.69 million and a P/E ratio of 171.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

About AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

