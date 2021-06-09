Aavegotchi Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $37.10 million and $16.78 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00072154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.74 or 0.00987677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.91 or 0.09669262 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00051039 BTC.

Aavegotchi is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 39,575,950 coins and its circulating supply is 36,095,987 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

