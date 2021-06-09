A William Stein Sells 100,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $15,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

