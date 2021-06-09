A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $61.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at $203,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,728 shares of company stock worth $10,284,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.30. 12,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,073. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

