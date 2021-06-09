A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $61.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $68.30. 12,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,073. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $130,280.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,728 shares of company stock worth $10,284,956. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

