$99.02 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $99.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.20 million and the lowest is $98.90 million. Qualys posted sales of $88.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $402.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.31 million to $404.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $448.95 million, with estimates ranging from $437.03 million to $457.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QLYS. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Qualys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,353. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.36.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

