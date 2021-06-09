8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $23.97, but opened at $25.27. 8X8 shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 8,321 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $416,421 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.11.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. 8X8’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $25,832,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

